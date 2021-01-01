Skip to Main Content
Our Ultra Premium™ Body Wash is infused with aloe vera and sea salt to keep your skin feeling clean, fresh, and moisturized. Using a clean, vegan, dye free formula scented with authentic Refined™ cologne.

  • 16 oz. Aluminum Bottle with Pump Top
  • Luxurious Lather Hydrates Skin
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Vegan

Each Bottle contains 16 fl oz / 475 ml

deep hydration

Loaded with cooling aloe vera and refreshing sea salt to help balance and control your body’s natural oil, keeping your skin perfectly hydrated.

luxurious lather

A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Because every man should step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods. Body Wash is made with authentic Refined™ cologne.

ingredients

what goes into our body wash

Our Ultra Premium™ Body Wash is infused with natural ingredients like aloe and sea salt to provide the most luxurious cleanse a guy can get.

Cruelty Free
Dye Free
Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Vegan

Aloe Leaf Juice

Aloe vera is a succulent native to Africa and Asia, legendary for its ability to protect and hydrate skin.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is a natural exfoliator, helping deep clean pores, balance oil production, and thwart bacteria that can instigate breakouts.

Who’d We Make
This Body Wash For?

If you want to smell manly and clean, but don’t want everyone to run off the elevator as soon as you start to step on, this is the body wash for you. It has just enough scent to tout the fact that you did, in fact, take a shower, without clearing a room. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a couple of heads subtly follow your path as people get a light whiff of our signature Refined™ scent.

How to Use
Our Body Wash

Just turn a few knobs in the shower, put a few pumps in your hands or washcloth, and lather up! This single bottle of cleansing awesomeness will give you that one-and-done feeling of squeaky cleanliness every time you towel off.

FAQ

You have questions. We have answers.

