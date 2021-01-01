The Shears 2.0
Luxury Nail Kit
My nails are finally hygienic and I'm now more confident on dates.
– Alexander D., Verified Customer
The Shears 2.0
Luxury Nail Kit
$19.99
Luxury 4-piece nail kit featuring tempered stainless steel tools within a compact case made of premium PU leather. Magnetic closure displays a laser engraved logo.WHAT'S INCLUDED:
- Slant Tipped Tweezers
- Rounded Point Scissors
- Fingernail Clippers
- Medium Grit Nail File
- Premium PU Leather Case
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
TheShears 2.0Luxury At Your Fingertips
Enhance your nails with optimal hygiene by using the right tools for the job.
TemperedStainless Steel
Tools are made of tempered stainless steel for maximum durability and created with expert craftsmanship.
Precision
Slashed tipped tweezers enable a precise grooming experience.
Laser Engraved Logo
Laser engraved logo makes a bold statement without using words.
Water Resistant
Water resistant premium PU leather is wrapped around a sleek case design that is perfect for travel. Tempered stainless steel tools are rust resistant.
Magnetic Closure
Powerful magnetic case enclosure displays a laser engraved logo.
What's Included
- Slant Tipped Tweezers
- Rounded Point Scissors
- Fingernail Clippers
- Medium Grit Nail File
- Premium PU Leather Case