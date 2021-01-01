Skip to Main Content
The Shears 2.0

Luxury Nail Kit

My nails are finally hygienic and I'm now more confident on dates.

Alexander D., Verified Customer

$19.99

Luxury 4-piece nail kit featuring tempered stainless steel tools within a compact case made of premium PU leather. Magnetic closure displays a laser engraved logo.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:
  • Slant Tipped Tweezers
  • Rounded Point Scissors
  • Fingernail Clippers
  • Medium Grit Nail File
  • Premium PU Leather Case

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Enhance your nails with optimal hygiene by using the right tools for the job.

TemperedStainless Steel

Tools are made of tempered stainless steel for maximum durability and created with expert craftsmanship.

Precision

Slashed tipped tweezers enable a precise grooming experience.

Laser Engraved Logo

Laser engraved logo makes a bold statement without using words.

Water Resistant

Water resistant premium PU leather is wrapped around a sleek case design that is perfect for travel. Tempered stainless steel tools are rust resistant.

Magnetic Closure

Powerful magnetic case enclosure displays a laser engraved logo.

