Toiletry Bag
Look like you take grooming seriously with a dopp kit that stows all your grooming gear seamlessly. Ripstop Nylon levels up water resistance and durability so your essentials stay nicely stashed under the sink or in an overhead compartment.
- Water-Resistant Fabric & Leakproof Zipper
- Premium Nylon Construction
- Double Reinforced Seams
- Vegan Leather Handle
- 3 Inner Patch Pockets
- 1 Inner Zip Side Pocket
- 4.7”H x 9.4”L x 4.3”W
- 11.9 CM H x 23.8 CM L x 10.9 CM W
Ripstop soft.
You don’t have to pick and choose between durable and soft with ultra-durable 420D Ripstop Nylon that’s smooth to the touch and tear-resistant with double-reinforced seams.
Protect your essentials.
A water-resistant interior and exterior and leak-proof zipper help protect your tools and toiletries from spills when you’re on the move.