Weed Whacker™
Electric Nose Hair Trimmer
Trimming my nose hair is actually fun now.
– Greg S., Verified Customer
Weed Whacker™
Electric Nose Hair Trimmer
Revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology and a powerful 600mAh li-ion battery. Weed Whacker™ trimmer has an intelligently contoured design with a 9,000 RPM motor that powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system. Waterproof capability enables convenient wet or dry operation.
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
TheWeed Whacker™Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.
TheWeedWhacker™Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.
RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
Long
Battery Life
Battery Life
The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.
Designed For Comfort
Engineered ForErgonomics
What's in the box
Weed Whacker™ Trimmer
SkinSafe™ Blade
Built-in 600mAh li-ion Battery
USB Charging Cable
Cleaning Brush
How it works
Fully charge your device before operation. Turn the power button on and slowly insert the comfortable cone tip into your nose or ear. Allow Weed Whacker™ to trim hair for at least 60 seconds and then clean the device.