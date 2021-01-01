Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special

Weed Whacker™

Electric Nose Hair Trimmer

0 reviews
Slide 1 of 6
Trimming my nose hair is actually fun now.

Greg S., Verified Customer

Weed Whacker™

Electric Nose Hair Trimmer

0 reviews

Revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology and a powerful 600mAh li-ion battery. Weed Whacker™ trimmer has an intelligently contoured design with a 9,000 RPM motor that powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system. Waterproof capability enables convenient wet or dry operation.

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

@hovinhkhoa
@connorckern
@naminal11
@mermanthommy
@lilredheidihood

    • TheWeed WhackerOur Technological Masterpiece

    We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.

    TheWeedWhacker™Our Technological Masterpiece

    We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.

    RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology

    A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.

    RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology

    A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.

    Long
    Battery Life

    The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.

    Designed For Comfort

    Engineered ForErgonomics

    Intelligent design features a 23° angle to match the contours of the nose & ear for precise hair trimming.

    What's in the box

    Weed Whacker™ Trimmer

    Weed Whacker™ Trimmer

    SkinSafe™ Blade

    SkinSafe™ Blade

    Built-in 600mAh li-ion Battery

    Built-in 600mAh li-ion Battery

    USB Charging Cable

    USB Charging Cable

    Cleaning Brush

    Cleaning Brush

    How it works

    Fully charge your device before operation. Turn the power button on and slowly insert the comfortable cone tip into your nose or ear. Allow Weed Whacker™ to trim hair for at least 60 seconds and then clean the device.

    pro tip

    Weed Whacker drenched in water
    0
    0 reviews, 0 Q&As

    FAQ You got Questions. We got answers.

    OUR TECHNOLOGICAL MASTERPIECE

    HomeAll Products
    Weed Whacker™
    free shipping
    hassle-free returns
    100% safe & secure checkout
    • FAQ
    • Manage Orders
    • Military
    • First Responders
    • Healthcare Workers
    • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
    • CA Supply Chains Act
    • Become an Influencer
    • Waterproof Disclaimer
    • Contact Us

    Accepted Payment Methods

    • Visa
    • Mastercard
    • American Express
    • Discover
    • JCB
    • Diners Club
    • PayPal

    Get Early Access to New Products Below

    Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
    • Warranty & Return
      |
    • Terms of Use
      |
    • Privacy Policy
      |
    • Cookie Policy