Revel in the sense of refinement and masculinity with this one-of-a-kind, alluring fragrance. A clean and fresh scent designed for the refined gentleman. Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. Refined is the essence of MANSCAPED™, bottled.

Signature MANSCAPED™ scent smells just like our other formulations

Light, yet masculine, pleasing fragrance

Hypoallergenic ingredients

50ml spray bottle

Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan