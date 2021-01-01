Skip to Main Content
REFINED COLOGNE

SIGNATURE MANSCAPED™ SCENT

0 reviews
REFINED COLOGNE

SIGNATURE MANSCAPED™ SCENT

0 reviews

1.7 FL OZ / 50 ML

Revel in the sense of refinement and masculinity with this one-of-a-kind, alluring fragrance. A clean and fresh scent designed for the refined gentleman. Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. Refined is the essence of MANSCAPED™, bottled.

  • Signature MANSCAPED™ scent smells just like our other formulations
  • Light, yet masculine, pleasing fragrance
  • Hypoallergenic ingredients
  • 50ml spray bottle
  • Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan

Refined Cologne

MANSCAPED™ Signature Scent

A signature scent shared in all MANSCAPED™ formulas; light, approachable, and woodsy in all the right ways.

Formulated to impress

Our hypoallergenic formula opens with a light citrus burst that dances around a hint of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.

Cruelty-Free
Dye-Free
Paraben-Free
Vegan

Light Woods

The base notes are subtle, but deep and woodsy, lasting the longest on your skin.

Sambac Jasmine & Vetiver

Your middle notes are floral and green, picking up the jasmine and vetiver, which you’ll smell most of the day.

Citrus

The top notes are bright and citrusy, greeting you upon the first spritz, but also wearing off the quickest.

Experience the Scent of Attraction.

Masculinity, Elevated

This beautifully designed glass bottle and wooden cap makes a statement, whether it’s on your countertop, dresser, or in your gym bag.

Refined Cologne
