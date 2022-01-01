Skip to Main Content
The Body Buffer

Silicone Body Scrubber

A premium body scrubber made to nourish, clean, and exfoliate your skin, delivering a great lather and a superior full-body clean.

  • Made From 100% Antibacterial Food-Grade Silicone
  • Ergonomic No-Slip Handle
  • Silicone Lengthened, Lather Boosting Bristles
  • Hanging Notch for Easy Storage

The Body Buffer by MANSCAPED™

The Body Buffer

Silicone Body Scrubber

Male and female model wash themselves in the shower with MANSCAPED™'s Body Buffer

A new way to power shower

Silicone-lengthened bristles deliver an enhanced lather and exfoliation to help reduce ingrown hairs so you can reach next-level clean and confidence.

Zoomed in image of the anti-bacterial silicone bristles on The Body Buffer
Scrub, yes. Scum, no.

Scrub, yes. Scum, no.

Made from 100% anti-bacterial food-grade silicone, so the only thing you’ll be washing yourself with is suds.

Male model using the Body Buffer on his back and holding the ergonomic handle on the back
Plays well with lathers

Plays well with lathers

The Body Buffer works great with our hydrating body wash, for the best lather a guy can get.

The benefits of The Body Buffer's ergonomic no-slip handle
Better for your bits

Better for your bits

An ergonomic no-slip handle makes washing easy, while the compact shape fits into all those nooks and crannies.

Say goodbye to your loofah with MANSCAPED™'s anti-bacterial silicone body scrubber
See ya later, loofah

See ya later, loofah

Because The Body Buffer's bristles are made of non-porous material, they hold on to way less bacteria than your loofah would.

Male model sitting in a bathtub covered in suds

Not your daddy's caddy

Designed with a built-in hanging feature, The Body Buffer fits perfectly wherever you hang it. Full body clean never looked so tidy.

MANSCAPED™'s new body scrubber is made for men who want a full-body cleaning and exfoliation routine

Who’d we make this scrubber for?

Just rinsing off? Experience a better full-body clean with The Body Buffer, designed to create a bigger, longer-lasting lather and help exfoliate in a way that water alone can’t do.

