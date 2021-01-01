The Performance Package
Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 + Weed Whacker™ Trimmers
The Lawn Mower 3.0 and Weed Whacker work flawlessly.
– Mike Z, Verified Customer
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
THE RIGHT TOOLS FOR THE JOB™
MaximumSkinsafe™Performance
Combining third-generation innovations in design, power & hygiene, The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer with SkinSafe™ Technology is the perfect tool for an incredible grooming experience.
THE DESIGN
The diamond-textured no-slip grip, LED light, and compact design help you navigate all your nooks and crannies, wet or dry.
Engineering
Upgraded 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ Technology.
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer features precision-engineered blades for confident trimming below-the-waist.
Convenient charging dock powered by USB charges li-ion batteries for up to 90 minutes of use.
The Blades
We also improved the sharp, durable SkinSafe™ ceramic blade to hold an edge longer so it’s less likely to nick your nugs.
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0’s SkinSafe™ replaceable blade is reverse compatible with The Lawn Mower™ 2.0.
Waterproof
Safely take care of business in the shower-the only shock being on your partner's face for a trim job well done.
MANSCAPED™ trimmers are IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof
TheWeed Whacker™Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.Learn more
RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
Long
The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.
Designed For Comfort
Engineered ForErgonomics
Crop
Preserver™
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this deodorant helps to create an anti-chafing barrier and provide freshness below-the-waist.Learn more
Soothing Ball Toner
This spray-on ball toner is designed especially for highly sensitive areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for protection.Learn more
Free Boxers & Travel Bag
A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.