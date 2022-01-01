Skip to Main Content
Everything about this package looked and felt of high quality.

Shawn M. Verified Reviewer

The Platinum Package 4.0

Luxury Full-Body Grooming Kit

$256.90
$144.99
Save 44%

A full-body luxury grooming and hygiene kit designed to help you look and feel your best.

kit includes

  • The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Waterproof Electric Trimmer
  • Weed Whacker® Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
  • 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Sea Kelp Infused
  • Body Wash Aloe Infused Hydration
  • Deodorant Aluminum Free
  • Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
  • Crop Reviver® Ball Spray
  • Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats

free gifts

  • The Shed Travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers Anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
  • Product packaging may vary

Select Boxer Size-S

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Platinum Package 4.0

The Platinum Package 4.0

Luxury Full-Body Grooming Kit

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Fourth Generation Engineering

The Lawn Mower® 4.0
MANSCAPED™ Logo

We obsessively engineered the ultimate groin and body trimmer by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience.

Skinsafe Icon

SkinSafe™ Technology

Replaceable ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe™ technology are set back from the edge 3mm and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.

SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 floating in
Water Icon

Waterproof

Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0
Advanced Engineering Icon

Advanced Engineering

Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology.

Extended 600mA li-ion battery for 90 minutes of use.

4000k LED Spotlight and Power Status Indicator.

Advanced firmware with an overcharging protection circuit.

Battery Icon

Wireless Charging System

The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower® 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Tri-Level Power Indicator

LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.

Extended Battery

Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.​

Premium Craftsmanship

The two-toned black finish is hot foil stamped with a black chrome logo.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 floating in
LED Spotlight Icon

LED Spotlight

4000k LED spotlight with diffuser designed to help you see hair in hard to reach areas. Turn the light on or off using the multi-function switch.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 floating in
Lock Icon

Travel Friendly

Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.

What's in the box

The Lawn Mower® 4.0
  • The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Trimmer Device
  • Wireless Charging System
  • Adapter & Braided USB Type-C Cable
  • Smooth Adjustable Guard Sizes 1-4
  • Cleaning Brush
  • Instruction Manual
technological masterpiece

TheWeed Whacker®Our Technological Masterpiece

We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.

technological masterpiece
Spiral Icon

Rotary
Dual-Edge Blade

With SkinSafe™ Technology

A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ Technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.

SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

Weed Whacker® Charging
Long Battery Life

Long Battery Life

The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.

Designed for Comfort

Icon

Engineered For Ergonomics

Intelligent design features a 23° angle to match the contours of the nose & ear for precise hair trimming.

Weed Whacker® in shadows

For your not so private parts

Our UltraPremium products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care. All with clean, vegan, dye-free formulas, infused with our signature Refined™ cologne scent.

MANSCAPED™ 2-in-One Shampoo + Conditioner

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Hair Wash & Conditioner

Our UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner cleanses and nourishes in just one step.

Check it out
MANSCAPED™ Body Wash

Body Wash

Daily Shower Gel

Our UltraPremium Body Wash is infused with aloe vera and sea salt to keep your skin feeling clean, fresh, and moisturized.

Check it out
MANSCAPED™ Deodorant

Deodorant

Premium Odor Protection

Our UltraPremium Deodorant uses an aluminum-free, clear formula so no marks (or odors) are left in your clothes.

Check it out
Crop Preserver®

Crop Preserver®

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

Crop Preserver®

Anti-chafing ball deodorant made specifically for a man’s nether region, this cream helps cut down chafing by properly moisturizing your most treasured.

Check it out
Crop Reviver®

Crop Reviver®

Ball Spray Toner

Crop Reviver®

This ball spray toner is just what the doctor ordered for your buds below. It's soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.

Check it out
Magic Mat®

Magic Mat®

Disposable Shaving Mats

Magic Mat®

Doubling as a hilarious bathroom reader, the Magic Mat® is meant to be laid out on the ground before you get to work, keeping your bathroom pube-free.

Check it out
the-performance-package-4

The Performance Package 4.0

$217.93$124.99Save 43 %
platinum-package-4

The Platinum Package 4.0

$256.90$144.99Save 44 %

Level up your grooming game with this all-in-one kit.

Your luxury full-body grooming experience.

Kit Includes

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Crop Preserver®

Crop Reviver®

Magic Mat®

MANSCAPED™ Boxers

The Shed

Weed Whacker®

Kit Includes

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Crop Preserver®

Crop Reviver®

Magic Mat®

MANSCAPED™ Boxers

The Shed

Weed Whacker®

UltraPremium 2-in-1 Shampoo

UltraPremium Body Wash

UltraPremium Deodorant

Whether you’re looking for a new grooming routine or want to gift someone everything they need to get started, The Platinum Package is the ultimate all-in-one luxury grooming and hygiene kit.

You got questions. We got answers.

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Nose to nuts, groom the best you.

