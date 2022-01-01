Everything about this package looked and felt of high quality.
– Shawn M. Verified Reviewer
The Platinum Package 4.0
Luxury Full-Body Grooming Kit
A full-body luxury grooming and hygiene kit designed to help you look and feel your best.
kit includes
- The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Waterproof Electric Trimmer
- Weed Whacker® Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
- 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Sea Kelp Infused
- Body Wash Aloe Infused Hydration
- Deodorant Aluminum Free
- Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
- Crop Reviver® Ball Spray
- Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats
free gifts
- The Shed Travel bag ($39.99 value)
- MANSCAPED™ Boxers Anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
- Product packaging may vary
The Lawn Mower® 4.0
Fourth Generation Engineering
We obsessively engineered the ultimate groin and body trimmer by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience.
SkinSafe™ Technology
Replaceable ceramic blades featuring SkinSafe™ technology are set back from the edge 3mm and precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.
SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Waterproof
Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer in wet or dry conditions.
*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.
Advanced Engineering
Premium 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology.
Extended 600mA li-ion battery for 90 minutes of use.
4000k LED Spotlight and Power Status Indicator.
Advanced firmware with an overcharging protection circuit.
Wireless Charging System
The convenient dock wirelessly charges The Lawn Mower® 4.0 by transferring energy from the dock to the trimmer via electromagnetic induction.
Tri-Level Power Indicator
LEDs light up individually when the trimmer is on to show charge level in increments of 33%.
Extended Battery
Up to 90 minutes of use with device firmware that features an over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit.
Premium Craftsmanship
The two-toned black finish is hot foil stamped with a black chrome logo.
LED Spotlight
4000k LED spotlight with diffuser designed to help you see hair in hard to reach areas. Turn the light on or off using the multi-function switch.
Travel Friendly
Enjoy the travel lock safety feature to help reduce accidental powering of the device.
What's in the box
- The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Trimmer Device
- Wireless Charging System
- Adapter & Braided USB Type-C Cable
- Smooth Adjustable Guard Sizes 1-4
- Cleaning Brush
- Instruction Manual
TheWeed Whacker®Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.
Rotary
Dual-Edge Blade
With SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ Technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.
Long Battery Life
The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.
Designed for Comfort
Engineered For Ergonomics
Intelligent design features a 23° angle to match the contours of the nose & ear for precise hair trimming.
For your not so private parts
Our UltraPremium products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care. All with clean, vegan, dye-free formulas, infused with our signature Refined™ cologne scent.
Hair Wash & Conditioner
Our UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner cleanses and nourishes in just one step.
Daily Shower Gel
Our UltraPremium Body Wash is infused with aloe vera and sea salt to keep your skin feeling clean, fresh, and moisturized.
Premium Odor Protection
Our UltraPremium Deodorant uses an aluminum-free, clear formula so no marks (or odors) are left in your clothes.
Crop Preserver®
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Anti-chafing ball deodorant made specifically for a man’s nether region, this cream helps cut down chafing by properly moisturizing your most treasured.Check it out
Crop Reviver®
Ball Spray Toner
This ball spray toner is just what the doctor ordered for your buds below. It's soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.Check it out
Magic Mat®
Disposable Shaving Mats
Doubling as a hilarious bathroom reader, the Magic Mat® is meant to be laid out on the ground before you get to work, keeping your bathroom pube-free.Check it out
Free Boxers
+ Travel Bag
A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package 4.0 or The Platinum Package 4.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.
Compare your package
Compare your package
package for?
Whether you’re looking for a new grooming routine or want to gift someone everything they need to get started, The Platinum Package is the ultimate all-in-one luxury grooming and hygiene kit.
You got questions. We got answers.
Why should you groom your man parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.