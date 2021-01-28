Best Men's Grooming Clippers

It’s perfectly normal to want the best tool for any job. When you work on your car, you need specialty tools for jobs like pulling the steering wheel. When you groom your body, your balls might not appreciate the same set of tools you use on your face. What you really want are the best grooming clippers for men. If your tools are sufficient, you can groom any part of your body and have great success.

What Are Grooming Clippers?

Let’s make sure we’re all on the same page. Grooming clippers are an electric tool that cuts hair. They are called trimmers and sometimes electric razors (although technically, electric razors can be a different thing). We’re all discussing the same concept. It’s what the barber uses to clean up your sideburns.

Different Types Of Grooming Clippers

The thing is, clippers come in many varieties. Your barber’s clippers are designed specifically for the hair atop your head. They are great for that function, but you don’t want to use them on your balls. They’ll cut the hair alright, but they’ll be hard to manage and likely to cut more than just hair.

A Trimmer Designed For Your Balls

You can get clippers that are designed for your balls. They’re specialized and really cool. You can get a beard trimmer that only really shines when used on your face. You can also get a full-body trimmer, and when you find one of these that does the job, it becomes your best hygiene tool.

Your first experience with a high-quality trimmer is like nothing you have felt before. Your hands gingerly run along the shaft. There’s an explosive energy that excites you deep to your core. You know something special is about to happen. The sleek grip feels solid in your hand. The ceramic blades look pristine and sharp. The cordless design makes everything light and manageable.

What are grooming clippers? They are the secret to happiness. They are the tool of freedom that empowers you to be a better man — a groomed man. They lighten your step, bring comfort to your balls, and generally improve your state of being. Grooming clippers are your best friend, provided they do the job well.

Why Use The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Trimmer?

There are a lot of trimmers in the world. What makes one trimmer special when compared to the others? Every manufacturer will tout their performance numbers or special materials. What really matters is how the trimmer performs. Ultimately, you have to use a trimmer to believe it, but we can set your expectations a little here. We put a handful of design elements into this trimmer that, when combined, make it uniquely valuable.

SkinSafe™ Technology Means No Nicks

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer sets itself apart with its safety design. SkinSafe™ technology is a unique and invaluable approach to protecting your junk when you get down to grooming. You can trim as close as you like, and this technology is going to help protect against pain and damage.

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

An IPX7 Rating Means Its Waterproof

The 3.0 is also waterproof. We know how convenient it is to groom in the shower, so we made a trimmer that can provide that freedom. It’s safe to use in the shower or out of the shower.

Speaking of wet trimmers, you don’t want your grip to slip while you’re hard at work cleaning up your bush. The no-slip grip has been tirelessly tested. Even when the trimmer gets wet, you can trust your ability to hold and control it.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Is Cordless

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer isn’t just safe. It’s convenient, and that’s why we made it cordless. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can groom nonstop for much longer than you will need. That freedom leads to better grooming, more consistent grooming and less resistance to maintaining your grooming routine.

Most of all, this is a trimmer designed for body grooming. We wanted something that was easy to use and effective for cutting hair around the most sensitive parts of your body. That’s the philosophy that was used to create The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, and we fully encourage you to take advantage of it.

Where Can You Use Our Timmer?

We made The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer for your groin. It’s the first thing we had in mind, and it’s likely the first place you considered when you started reading this. You can trim the pubes, your balls, pretty much the whole area. You can move down through the grundle, and get all of your butt. This is a sensitive-area trimmer. If it can be safe on the balls, it can be safe for most of your body.

And, that’s really the point. You can use this trimmer on your chest and torso just fine. Adjust the guard lengths and make sure your chest hair isn’t smothering any poor soul who gives you a hug. Clean up around your happy trail to make your abs pop.

Get a friend or partner to clean up your back. From the small of the back to the shoulders, The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is ready to do it all. You can go over your pits while you’re at it, and you can move up to your head.

This trimmer works on beards, and you can shave your head with it. It really is a trimmer that can do it all, but we need to put forward an important disclaimer.

You do not want to use the same blade to cut all of the hair on your body. This is because of naturally occurring bacteria. The bacteria that grow on your junk are very different from what will be found on your face, and using the same blade for both will mix and match that bacteria.

There are two simple answers. Either have a dedicated tool for above or below the shoulders, or change and sanitize your blades before you switch zones. Do that, and it minimizes the risk of infection.

How To Use The Lawn Mower 3.0

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is made for easy use. That’s why we call them the best grooming clippers for men. You’re going to see through this tutorial that we nailed it. It’s a simple process.

Step 1: Lay Down The Magic Mat™

Your first step is to lay down a Magic Mat™ shaving mat . This collects the mess, so even cleaning up after your trim is simple. Once your mat is placed, strip down and attack your hair with the trimmer. It has cutting guards, and if you haven’t done this before, start with the longest to see how you like it. If you already know the length you want, you can go straight to it. There is no special preparation or technique necessary. Just take your time and let the trimmer do all of the work.

Step 2: Shave Your Junk With A Razor (Optional)

When you’re done trimming, you have a decision to make. Some guys like to shave; others don’t. If you’re skipping the shave, skip down to the next part of the tutorial. If you are going to shave, get a washcloth and soak it with hot water. Press it against the area you’re about to shave to soften the follicles and open the pores. You can then apply your shaving cream and shave.

Step 3: Lather Up In Crop Cleanser™

When you’re done grooming, you want to take a warm shower. The shower will cleanse you of itchy hair clippings, and it will allow you to clean the area to help ward off infections. If you use Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash , then you are performing good skincare while you shower. The formula will help to hydrate the skin you just attacked. It will also promote healthy body hair as it all grows back.

Step 4: Moisturize Using The Crop Preserver®

After your shower, gently pat dry and reach for Crop Preserver® ball deodorant . It will keep you smelling wonderful down there. It will do much more, too. The formula helps to control moisture. You don’t want a swamp crotch, but you also don’t want dry skin in the groin. Crop Preserver ball deodorant helps keep you in the happy medium. It also reduces friction, and that is just the best.

Step 5: Soothe With The Crop Reviver®

After applying Crop Preserver ball deodorant, you want a touch of Crop Reviver®, our ball toner . It’s especially helpful after a shave. The aloe vera in the formula soothes and helps your skin recover from the damage caused by your razor.

That concludes a full grooming session with the best grooming clippers for men. You managed your body hair, and then you took care of yourself afterwards. Congratulations on successful manscaping.

Pull Your Whole Grooming Routine Together

If you want easy access to these products, you’ll find most of them in The Perfect Package 3.0 or another great MANSCAPED™ grooming kit. That and plenty of other tools and resources can all be found through our website at MANSCAPED.com.