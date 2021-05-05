How To Turn On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. To turn on the Lawn Mower® 4.0, click the power button once. If the trimmer does not power on and the LED screen illuminates, your device may have the travel lock on.

How To Turn The Travel Lock Off On The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Quickly click the power button three times

Press the power button one more time to power the device on

If you're interested in learning about

how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0

or would

like to buy now

, we've got you covered.