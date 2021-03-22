Skip to Main Content
Home
/
News

MANSCAPED™ About Us Brand Story

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

04.19.21

Share

MANSCAPED™ About Us Brand Story

Need a rundown of MANSCAPEDi.e., who we are, where we came from, and what we’re all about? You’ve come to the right place. 

What Is MANSCAPED & Where Is It Sold 

MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men’s below-the-waist grooming. We design premium tools, formulations, and accessories that offer an elevated grooming routine for men. As a global omni-channel company, we offer direct-to-consumer shopping experiences on manscaped.com and Amazon, as well as in-store at your favorite retailers like Target and Best Buy. 

Where Is MANSCAPED Headquartered? 

As the global leader in below-the-waist grooming, our “where” is actually all over the world! More than 30 countries to be exact. But our workforce – of talented leaders, technicians, marketers, and artists – resides in sunny San Diego, California. MANSCAPED’s corporate headquarters will reopen a la our brand-spanking-new 80,000 square foot facility. Doesn’t get more freshly groomed than that. 

Who Invented MANSCAPED?  

MANSCAPED is the brainchild of Founder, CEO, and visionary Paul Tran. At a young age, Paul trained himself to find white space gaps in the market. He later parlayed his education and entrepreneurial spirit into launching MANSCAPED in 2016. Paul’s vision has helped create the global men’s below-the-waist grooming category. On a brand level, he spearheads our overarching and all-important mission to move men forward. 

How Does MANSCAPED Work? 

Consistency is key in a proper grooming routine and maintaining that elusive confidence. That’s why, in addition to selling our products individually and in bundles, we created the Peak Hygiene Plan. This customizable replenishment box offers fresh blades, new products, and refills of your favorites – always on your schedule and at the lowest retail prices available. 

What Does Paul Tran & MANSCAPED Do to Give Back? 

MANSCAPED is a longtime partner of Testicular Cancer Society, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. As our cause and bigger purpose, this means not only designing the right tools for the job but raising awareness for the ball-busting disease. Together with Testicular Cancer Society, we save balls. 

04.19.21

Share

Related Articles

News
04.19.21

Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™

Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™ Men’s grooming...
News
04.14.21

Meet our Founder and CEO, Paul Tran

Curious how we started or who owns MANSCAPED™?...
News
03.22.21

How lucky! Manscaped™ x Shamrock Rovers Football Club

We can't decide who's luckier - Manscaped™, the...

Comments (0)

Featured Articles

    How to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to use Manscaped™ ball tonerHow to use every Manscaped™ productHow close does The Lawn Mower® shave?How to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0
    Keto Breath - What It Is, Causes & Cures8 Bad Breath Detectors To Try At HomePreventing Morning Breath - Foods, Behaviors and Medical Conditions
    9 Epic Blazer & Pants Color Combinations - 2021 EditionTypes of Tuxedos - Different Tuxedo Styles for Every OccasionWhat Does Your Watch Say About You? You Might Be Surprised...
    What stores is Manscaped™ sold in?Why You Need a Separate Trimmer for Groin GroomingHow to Shave Your Beard Completely OffStocking Stuffer Ideas For Men

Sign up for grooming tips.

Sign up to get the latest and greatest grooming tips straight to your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our privacy policy.
Free Shipping
Hassle-Free Returns
100% Safe & Secure Checkout
BlogFAQManage OrdersWaterproof DisclaimerContact UsReviewsBecome An InfluencerMilitary & First RespondersHealthcare Workers
Copyright ©2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
Warranty & Return|Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Cookie Policy