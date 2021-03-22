MANSCAPED™ About Us Brand Story

Need a rundown of MANSCAPED™, i.e., who we are, where we came from, and what we’re all about? You’ve come to the right place.

What Is MANSCAPED & Where Is It Sold ?

MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men’s below-the-waist grooming. We design premium tools, formulations, and accessories that offer an elevated grooming routine for men. As a global omni-channel company, we offer direct-to-consumer shopping experiences on manscaped.com and Amazon, as well as in-store at your favorite retailers like Target and Best Buy.

Where Is MANSCAPED Headquartered?

As the global leader in below-the-waist grooming, our “where” is actually all over the world! More than 30 countries to be exact. But our workforce – of talented leaders, technicians, marketers, and artists – resides in sunny San Diego, California. MANSCAPED’s corporate headquarters will reopen a la our brand-spanking-new 80,000 square foot facility. Doesn’t get more freshly groomed than that.

Who Invented MANSCAPED?

MANSCAPED is the brainchild of Founder, CEO, and visionary Paul Tran. At a young age, Paul trained himself to find white space gaps in the market. He later parlayed his education and entrepreneurial spirit into launching MANSCAPED in 2016. Paul’s vision has helped create the global men’s below-the-waist grooming category. On a brand level, he spearheads our overarching and all-important mission to move men forward.

How Does MANSCAPED Work?

Consistency is key in a proper grooming routine and maintaining that elusive confidence. That’s why, in addition to selling our products individually and in bundles, we created the Peak Hygiene Plan. This customizable replenishment box offers fresh blades, new products, and refills of your favorites – always on your schedule and at the lowest retail prices available.

What Does Paul Tran & MANSCAPED Do to Give Back?

MANSCAPED is a longtime partner of Testicular Cancer Society, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. As our cause and bigger purpose, this means not only designing the right tools for the job but raising awareness for the ball-busting disease. Together with Testicular Cancer Society, we save balls.