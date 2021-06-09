How to groom a man's private area

When a man grooms his private area, he gains so much. Pubic hair can be irritating. It traps sweat and smells. It’s not exactly fun to look at, and when it comes to wooing romantic partners, it gets in the way more often than not. There are plenty of reasons to get into male grooming, and when you see how easy it is, you’ll run out of reasons to object. Here are the four steps to a successful male grooming session.

Grab your trimmer

Once you’re clean, you can move on to actually grooming your hair. For this, you want The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer. It’s advanced, technologically, and it’s going to make everything safer and easier.

Since The Lawn Mower trimmer is waterproof, you have two choices. You can groom after you are fully clean, or you can do it in the shower. Trimming in the shower is obviously easy, but whether you do it with running water or not, the process is the same.

Start with your longest trimmer guard setting. Get rid of all of the excess bush throughout your groin region. Once that is done, you can pursue more intricate grooming. If you want to be completely smooth anywhere, you can remove all of the cutting guards and shave with The Lawn Mower trimmer

If you want variable lengths to do some real landscaping down there, feel free.

The trick to grooming sensitive areas is to take your time. The trimmer will make short work of any hair. Keep things as simple as possible and don’t rush. You’ll find that grooming is plenty easy.

Get clean

The most important step to this whole process is cleaning yourself. We recommend showering after you groom, but if you have the time, rinse off before, too. If you constantly cut hair that is dirty, you’re going to grime up your tools. That shortens their lifespan, but more importantly, it’s going to lead to irritation and cuts that are otherwise easy to avoid.

The best thing to do after grooming is shower. Take a normal shower and wash your body, focusing on the parts you trimmed.

If for any reason a shower is out of the question, you can use a washcloth with warm water to clean the area you groomed. It won’t take long, and as long as you do this much, you’ll still be better off.

Try some skincare

Grooming doesn’t actually stop with trimming and/or shaving. That’s actually just the beginning. Even with the best tools available, removing body hair can be hard on the skin. You want to invest a little time and effort to restore your skin after you groom.

For that, a two-step solution works great. When you’re done grooming, make sure you get properly dry. Just pat dry with a towel, but make sure you aren’t dripping wet anymore. Once you do that, apply Crop Preserver® ball deodorant. It’s packed with nutrients and other special ingredients that will help your skin feel good. It also reduces friction, which can help prevent chafing on your freshly groomed flesh.

Once you apply Crop Preserver ball deodorant, it’s time for the second step. Apply a spritz of Crop Reviver® ball toner. This soothing solution smells great and helps to hydrate your skin. Showering (especially with hot water) tends to dry out skin, and cutting hair exacerbates that problem. Crop Reviver toner will help your skin rapidly recover. It also contains Aloe Vera, which will comfort and combat any inflammation.

Dress for the part

You’re done with grooming, but there is a final tip that can help you, especially if you go for a close shave. Avoid tight clothes on grooming day. They will be uncomfortable and can make you very itchy. When you shave, they can also increase the risk of ingrown hairs. Since you don’t want any of that, wear loose-fitting clothes — especially when it comes to underwear.

MANSCAPED™ Boxers are a perfect choice. They will fit comfortably, and they utilize a fabric weave that is supposed to reduce friction. They also wick moisture, so on several fronts, they reinforce the skin care you just applied.

With that, you’re done. That’s all it takes to groom your private area. You get to enjoy the rewards of your effort, and the entire thing will hardly take 30 minutes once you get used to it. A small investment of time that will pay off your entire day.