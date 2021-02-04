How close does The Lawn Mower® shave?

Everybody wants a close shave, but razors aren't for everyone. You'd think that there would be superior ways to remove body hair with all of our technology. It turns out that you're right to feel this way. The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer is a better way to shave, and it can get a closer finish than you might expect.

How Close Is Close?

When you think about a hair trimmer, you imagine it can cut hair very short. It should at least be able to do a decent buzz cut, right? But, a lot of body hair trimmers are claiming they can get a shave. We make that claim about The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer.

So, how close can it get? We'll explain how and why in a moment, but we need to emphasize this point. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer can safely shave the most sensitive parts of your body down to the point of having smooth skin. It can get as close as you want, but it does this with minimal risk of producing ingrown hairs because it isn't a static razor blade.

How to Get a Close Shave

If you want to get a close shave with a trimmer, you need two things: technique and trust. We'll cover the technique a little later with a full breakdown of how to shave with The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. Before that, we can talk about trust.

If you're going to get a close shave instead of a close trim, you have to press down with your trimmer a bit. That's a major difference. Removing the cutting guard will let you trim hair down to a shadow, but for smooth skin, you need just a little pressure.

Now, you don't have to dig the trimmer into your flesh to the point of pain, but you need to be able to trust the trimmer enough to push a little and get that super close finish. That's why we built so much safety into The Lawn Mower trimmer. In every way, it's designed to protect you and minimize the risk of any harm that would come to you from shaving.

Do You Want a Close Shave?

Then again, all of this assumes that a close shave is your goal. Plenty of you reading this are assuming that you want smooth balls. You probably haven't fully considered what that means. Sure, the smooth skin feels great, but it doesn't last. The hair will grow back, and groin hair is a lot stronger and wirier than the hair on your face and neck.

Ball stubble is coarser than pretty much any hair on your body. When it is stubble, it's going to be like sandpaper between your legs. That means you either need to shave very regularly, or you need to have a plan to soften your stubble. It's something to think about.

Steps for a Good Shave

If you're still convinced that you want to shave some parts of your body, these steps will help you do it effectively and without irritation or sandpaper hair as a result.

Get Clean

Shaving always goes better when your skin is clean. Dirt and stuff on your skin interfere with the shaving process. While The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is very effective and can handle a fair amount of adversity, reducing dirt and grim will ease resistance, extend the life of your trimmer and ultimately make the process more enjoyable.

When you want the closest shave possible, you want clean skin.

To get clean, you have two options. You can take a shower, or you can wipe yourself down with a warm washcloth. You don't need to be perfectly sterilized. You just want to be clean, and a warm washcloth can accomplish that.

Prep for a Mess

When you cut your body hair, it's going to make a mess. If you prepare for that mess, you can make cleanup very easy. You can get creative about how you do this, but we have two easy suggestions. You can shave in the shower, or you can shave over a mat that catches the hair.

Shaving in the shower sounds like an easy option, but there are some caveats you should consider. First, body hair will clog your drain if you don't put something down to catch it. Second, shaving in the shower is a little more difficult. You're wet. Things get slippery. If the water is too hot, it gets steamy and hard to see. You can overcome all of these issues, but they all disappear when you shave outside the shower. Simply throw down a Magic Mat™ shaving mat, and your whole life gets easier.

Start With a Trim

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is effective enough that you can go straight for a close shave from the start. You still shouldn't. It's always better to trim down the extra fur before you do work close to the skin. There are a few reasons for this. For starters, you can see what you're doing when you shave shorter hair. Also, you reduce the risk of tangling your body hair, which never feels good.

Trim using the cutting guards first. A lot of guys find that they like the look trimmed and don't bother with shaving. Even if that isn't you, trimming with the cutting guard gets you those benefits. Once the hair is a little tamer, you can remove the guard and get as close as you like with your shave.

Shave

The shave itself is quite simple. Because you did prep work, you aren't worried about most of the things that make a shave difficult. Depending on your body's part that is receiving attention, you'll probably want a hand mirror.

Remove the guard from your trimmer. The safety features will allow you to get a close shave with minimal risk. Still, take your time if you're new to shaving your body. You want to make sure you don't overdo it and only shave areas you intended to shave. Control is important when you work around sensitive areas. Even if you don't cut yourself, it's easy to cause discomfort around the balls. Take your time. Move stuff out of the way. It takes two hands to shave the groin, but with a little practice, you'll get used to it.

Aftercare

Aftercare is arguably the most important step. When you're done shaving, you want to take skincare measures. That will help to prevent fallout from shaving and keep you feeling great. If you didn't shave in the shower, follow up on your shave with a shower. When you use Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash, it has restorative properties that will hydrate your skin and combat inflammation caused by the shave.

After your shower, apply Crop Preserver® ball deodorant and Crop Reviver® ball toner; this is a two-part formula that protects the skin and helps you control moisture levels downstairs. Doing so will mitigate chafing, which is otherwise a pretty big problem when you suddenly lose a bunch of body hair.

Now You Know How Close The Lawn Mower 3.0 Shaves

That's all you need to know. With The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer and a good plan, you can enjoy a close shave on any part of your body.