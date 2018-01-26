Newbies to manscaping often have many questions about the ins and outs of male grooming. More importantly, they’re prone to some serious (sometimes irreversible) mistakes and injuries. A number of men’s publications talk about the modern man and how waxing body hair has come into vogue. We agree that waxing has its place and can do you plenty of good. But (and that comes with a big BUT), that general agreement stops when it comes to your testicles. Many men take the plunge and wax their balls without fully considering the ramifications. And there are many ramifications when it comes to waxing your balls. So what should you do when considering waxing men’s groin hair vs shaving men’s pubic hair? Read on to find out.

Waxing

Let’s talk about waxing for a moment. Have you thought about getting a male Brazilian wax? Most of you probably have at least a vague idea of how it works, but since we’re talking about the family jewels, prudence dictates that we take the time to go into detail.

Can you wax your balls? Well, You may want to sit down before reading this. If you don’t, don’t blame us for any visceral reaction you may have. The waxing process involves melting hot wax onto the skin. Yes, hot wax. Before it cools, a cloth is applied to the wax. Once it all hardens, you quickly rip the cloth away. Yes, you rip the cloth off of your skin. Like a Band-Aid on steroids, this pulls hair free from your skin. Waxing is literally the method of removing hair by ripping it out at the follicle. We’re not usually fans of brutal imagery, but waxing comes with an additional risk known as skin lifting. We won’t go into detail, but your assumptions are right. And we understand if you join us in shuddering.

This leads us to a time to talk about toughness and masculinity. Either you winced at that description just now, or you weren’t really paying attention. There is really no middle ground here. It’s still code among men to try and at least be a little tough, and many of you are thinking this applies to manscaping. You couldn’t be more wrong. Of course, if you opt for a men's waxing kit, you may be kicking yourself in the morning. We’ll acknowledge that a little toughness can do you good, and it might be worth considering waxing your back. After all, a fur coat isn’t attractive to anyone, and the skin there is thick, tight, and tough. But your pubes? Look. No one among us would criticize or ridicule the other for going to the ground after getting kicked in the nuts. Why would we change that standard for groin hair removal? Waxing hurts. Waxing your balls is bordering on insanity. If you tell anyone that you wax your balls, it’s very possible that you may be committed to a mental hospital. To the few of you who get off on that kind of pain, we don’t judge. Just keep it to yourselves. For the rest, you can trust us. We developed the Manscaped line through a fair amount of trial and error. No one needs to hear the unholy sounds you will make when you get your balls waxed. There is a better way. That’s why we’re discussing waxing men’s groin hair vs shaving men’s pubic hair. As you can probably tell, we much favor shaving over waxing, but there’s another option that can enhance shaving your pubic hair, if you so choose.

Shaving

We’re going to preface this with advice we have to repeat a lot. For the most part, you never NEED to actually shave your balls. A razor offers precision beyond that of hair wax, and you can manscape the nethers around the genitals without much effort. For the goods themselves, a simple trend is more than enough for almost everyone. If you do have a medical reason to shave the rest (or it’s the only way to score), then you can safely go about that shave. We’ll come back to this in a moment, but the risk of razor burn is insignificant compared to the guaranteed torture of waxing the most sensitive part of your body.

Trimming

Trimming is really the bread and butter of pubic manscaping. It’s another answer to the question: Waxing men’s groin hair vs shaving men’s pubic hair—which one is best? We love trimming with a cordless electric trimmer like The Lawn Mower 3.0 from MANSCAPED because it’s safe, pain-free, and often sufficient to get a good look and a clean feel. It’s also step one in the male grooming routine. If you try to rip untrimmed hair or shave straight through that unkempt forest, you’re adding extraordinary levels of unnecessary discomfort. Always start with a trim to reduce the bulk of hair on and around your manhood. Trust us. Once you see everything with a cleaner look, you can decide if further hair removal or refinement is really the appropriate next step. You may just decide to stop here, and if you do, we won’t judge you.

How to Do It

If you’re going to skip a professional waxing, and we hope you do, it behooves you to learn the basics before you apply a razor to the delicate skin on and around your family jewels.

Prep

We know that we just said the first step is trimming, but we were simplifying. The very first step is to get clean and moisturize. You can use your Lawn Mower on dry pubes, but it’s not always ideal. Just like haircuts are best on clean, wet hair, a pubic trim can work better under those conditions. But it’s your personal preference. Many guys start with a dry trim using an electric trimmer like The Lawn Mower 3.0 before doing anything else remotely manscape-y. If you’ve never trimmed before, you can start with a shower. Use a nice body wash like the Crop Cleanser to get things good and clean. Pat dry so there’s still moisture in the hair and on the skin.

Trim

Grab your Lawn Mower 3.0 and get to work. If you haven’t experimented thoroughly, we recommend starting at the longest trim setting. You can always go shorter after an inspection in the mirror, but you can’t un-trim lost hair. Trimming should be thorough. Typically speaking, there is no section of pubic hair that needs to be untrimmed or particularly long. The days of pubic mullets or oversized bushes are over. That said, you can go too short. Besides looking bad, if you trim past a certain point, your pubes are going to become prickly, and they can severely irritate the skin of both the balls and shaft. It’s not fun. But again, this is a matter of preference. If you want to use the shortest trim setting, by all means, be our guest.

Shave

Shaving around the groin is pretty common. If you’re really committed to going bald or extra smooth down there, then you can apply these techniques to the balls as well. When you do your trimming, go ahead and get as close as you can anywhere you plan to shave. The shaving will take care of the prickly sensation we just mentioned, so there’s nothing to worry about there. We manscape on a regular basis, so we upkeep our shaving in the shower. Everything is short enough that it doesn’t clog the drain and it makes lubrication (just apply a little Crop Cleanser) easy. If you aren’t shaving in the shower, that’s fine, too. Just try to keep the skin taut when you apply the razor, and take your time. Please. With proper patience, you’ll get a clean shave with minimum irritation.

After the Shave

You apply moisturizer or aftershave to your face when you remove stubble, don’t you? Your groin requires similar care. Be warned: aftershaves and facial care products are not designed for your balls. You want something engineered for the unique biology and sensitivity down there. Crop Preserver is just such an engineered product formulation. It’s a unique dry gel for your balls that specifically helps with aftershave maintenance. It reduces irritation, promotes healthy skin and hair, and smells great. Not only that, but it also moisturizes and deodorizes, so you can be sure that your pubic zone looks, smells, and feels amazing all day.

After using Crop Preserver from MANSCAPED, the cherry on top follows in the form of Crop Reviver. This is one part of the manscaping routine that you can take out of your bathroom at home and with you to use when needed (in another bathroom, of course).

That’s a detailed process to handle groin hair. Waxing men’s groin hair vs shaving men’s pubic hair isn’t the issue—it’s how to do comprehensive package care-taking in the form of proper manscaping. You can skip the brutality of ball waxing and take your manscaping destiny into your own hands. When you do, check out everything at MANSCAPED.COM. We have tools and information that are sure to optimize your body grooming with no blood or “skin lifting” (ouch) required. Leave the men's waxing kit on the shelf and opt for MANSCAPED's specially made products.