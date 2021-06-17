What comes in the Manscaped™ Perfect Package 4.0?

We never stop trying to better ourselves at Manscaped™. That’s why we constantly update, improve, and redevelop our products. We’re up to the fourth edition of The Lawn Mower trimmer, and we probably won’t stop there. But, until we figure out how to improve on perfection, you’ll be happy to know that the best trimmer in the business is available as a part of a complete kit that has everything you need for your grooming endeavors. That kit is called The Perfect Package 4.0, and we’re going to break it down for you.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

The first thing worth mentioning in this package is our signature trimmer. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is the latest version of one of the most celebrated trimmers in the history of male grooming. It’s designed from top to bottom to provide you with a safe and comfortable experience. The sharp blades and the powerful motor cut through body hair with ease. SkinSafe® technology helps to protect you from harm.

On top of that, this trimmer is super convenient. It’s completely cordless (even using wireless charging). It’s waterproof. It has an easy-to-swap blade head, and maintenance is pretty minimal. We want this to be the only tool you need for cutting body hair, and it proves its worth.

Crop Preserver®

Crop Preserver ball deodorant is the favorite product of many Manscaped fans, and the reason everyone loves it is because it changes your daily life. Crop Preserver ball deodorant uses a special formula to keep you cool and reduce chafing throughout the day. While it does a great job of keeping your crotch from smelling like some indescribable horror, it also makes you feel more comfortable throughout the day.

In addition to all of that, it’s good for your skin. Grooming can be hard on the flesh, but Crop Preserver ball deodorant negates some of that harshness, allowing you to fully enjoy the benefits of grooming.

Crop Reviver®

Crop Reviver ball toner is another key component in the set. Like Crop Preserver ball deodorant, this ball toner works to undo some of the damage that can occur when you aggressively attack your ball hair. The difference is that Crop Reviver ball toner is more specialized for this purpose. The toner is designed to help moisturize your skin. The addition of Aloe Vera provides an anti-inflammatory that soothes the skin. On top of all of that, the formula is gentle, so you can reapply it if you feel the need. We recommend using ball toner after every grooming session.

Magic Mat™

The Magic Mat is all about convenience. You absolutely do not need this item in order to trim or shave, but you’ll want it. The concept is simple. The easiest way to prevent a mess is to lay down a newspaper before you get started. But, newspapers aren’t a physical thing anymore. They’re digital. So, we created a Manscaped newspaper that you can use for this purpose. It’s disposable, and it makes cleanup a breeze. We also filled it with fun content that can amuse you while you’re looking at it. Most importantly, it’s priced appropriately. You aren’t spending silly amounts of money on something that is designed to wind up in the trash.

The Shed

The previous items form the core of The Perfect Package 4.0. The Shed and the boxers are what we like to call free gifts. They’re bonus items that are intended to sweeten the deal.

The Shed is a carrying case designed to hold all of your grooming goodies. There’s room in there for your trimmer and your two formulas, plus plenty more. You can fit body wash, backup blades, your chargers and even a nose hair trimmer in there if you want. The Shed is carefully crafted, and we built it to last. It keeps your tools consolidated, and it makes travel even easier.

Manscaped Boxers

The second freebie in the kit is a pair of boxers. These are more than another pair of underwear. These are boxers designed by grooming specialists. We made them specifically to help reduce chafing and discomfort. They wick moisture well, and they have a soft fit. This helps to prevent irritation and ingrown hairs after you shave.

In all, The Perfect Package 4.0 is a complete package. It has what you need to take care of the hair on your body. When you utilize the full kit, you’ll look and feel more attractive—like a new man, really. You’re going to discover levels of comfort you didn’t know existed (especially in the downstairs region). It’s not “the pretty good package.” It’s the kit you need to pursue perfection.