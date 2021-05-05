Skip to Main Content
How To Use The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0

So you're interested in learning how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 by Manscaped™, fantastic! Here is what you need to know about the Lawn Mower® 4.0:

1.) Ensure The Trimmer Is Fully Charged

Ensuring the trimmer is fully charged will ensure that your trimmer has the power it needs to complete your male grooming routine.


2.) Start By Using The Longest Guard Setting

Using the guards with the Lawn Mower® 4.0 dramatically reduces the likelihood of nicks and snags. We recommend starting with the longest setting and gradually working your way down.


3.) Please Hold The Trimmer Correctly

Holding the trimmer incorrectly is one way of increasing your chances of getting hurt. Never point the blade directly at your skin. Instead, flip it around and use the back of the trimmer to glide against your skin.


4.) Avoid Loose Skin

Loose skin and trimmers don't get along. Always make sure that you are pulling your skin taught when you are using the Lawn Mower® 4.0. Keeping your skin taut will significantly reduce the likelihood of any skin getting caught in the trimmer.

5.) Never Use The Same Blade For Your Groin & Face

Using the same blade for shaving your groin and your face is a recipe for disaster. Specific bacteria live and grow in your groin area. When you move that bacteria to other parts of your body, like your face, you run the risk of illness.

