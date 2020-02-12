Manscaped™ Discount Codes

Unless you've lived under a rock for the past several years, you know that Manscaped™ is the dominant player in men's grooming. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Paul Tran, Manscaped has been on a mission to de-stigmatize male grooming and raise awareness around testicular cancer while developing the best male grooming tools the world has ever seen.
Giving back is a core value of our business, so you won't be surprised to hear that we took it one step further by developing special Manscaped discounts to those who already give back to so many of us. These are Manscaped coupons for those people.
Manscaped Military Discounts
Manscaped is headquartered in San Diego, CA, which has one of the largest military populations in the United States, so we had to include them on this list. Whether it be in training or combat, we know that your balls get sweaty. As a small token of our appreciation (and dedication to fighting ball sweat), we offer all a 20% coupon to active duty service members and veterans.
Who is eligible: The following members of the uniformed services (Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, US Public Health, and NOAA) are eligible for Military group affiliation:
Manscaped First-Responder Discounts
You're there when we need you, so we're here for you. Whether it be police officers, firemen (and women), or paramedics, we appreciate everything you do. We want to commemorate your work through a 20% manscaped coupon.
Who is eligible: active or retired employee of an emergency service who is likely to be among the first people to physically arrive at the scene of an emergency.
Law Enforcement Officers
- Police Officers (Federal, State, and Local) - Active & Retired
- Sheriff / Sheriff's Deputy
- Correctional Officer
- State Trooper
- Federal Law Enforcement Officer (for example, Customs & Border Protection Officer, Air Marshal, etc.)
- Park Police & Park Rangers
- Probation & Parole Officers
- Bridge and Tunnel Officers
- Detention Officers
- Railroad Police Officers
- School Resource Officers
- Auxiliary & Reserve Sheriff Deputy or Police Officers
- Animal Control Officers who are credentialed as a Law Enforcement Officer
- Fire Marshals who are certified Law Enforcement Officers
- Court Bailiffs/Court Officers (must be hold law enforcement credentials)
Firefighters
- Career Firefighter (Federal, State, and Local)
- Wild-land firefighter/ Prescribed fire burn manager
- Volunteer Firefighter
- Fire Marshal
Emergency Medical Technicians
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- Paramedic
- Medical Helicopter Pilot
- Flight Nurse
911 Dispatchers (for select offers only)
- Police, Sheriff, Fire or EMS Dispatcher
- Fire Communications Officer
- Public Safety Telecommunicator
Manscaped Medical Discounts
To all of our doctors, nurses, and all other medical personnel, you've had our back through this whole pandemic; how could we forget about you? All healthcare workers are entitled to a 20% discount today, tomorrow, and the day after that.
Who is eligible:
Medical Providers
Nurses
Manscaped Teacher Discounts
We all have that teacher we will never forget. The one who went the extra mile to ensure your education is put first. Now we are putting our teachers first. All teachers are eligible for a 20% manscaped coupon.
Who is eligible:
Classroom Teachers (PreK-12)
Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12)
School Employees (PreK-12)
College/University Professors
Manscaped Government Discounts
The past year or so has been a tough one for any Government job, to put it lightly. With that said, we appreciate all that you do to ensure our local and federal governments have our interests first. As a thank you, we also offer 20% off government discounts.
Who is eligible:
- Health Department Employees
- Department of Defense Employees
- Justice Department Employees
- State Government Employees from all 50 states
- Motor Vehicle Department Employees
- Social Services and Community
- Development Employees
- Federal and State Veterans Affairs Employees
- Department of Homeland Security Employees
- Local Parks and Recreation Employees
- Education Department Employees
- Labor Department Employees
Manscaped Student Discounts
The pandemic has been an odd time for everyone, but the disruption of your education experience outweighs most. We know that online classes aren't easy and want to say we're here for you with a 20% manscaped coupon.
Who is eligible: You must be actively enrolled in an accredited, government-recognized public or private university or college that grants degrees or certificates in the US.
Eligible Students include:
How Else Can You Save Money On Manscaped Products?
If you don't fall into any of the buckets above, don't worry, we can still help you out. Head over to the product you are interested in; here are all of the Manscaped products if you're not sure. Then opt to purchase with the Peak Hygiene Plan; this will score you a big Manscaped discount (we're about saving 55% on Manscaped products in some cases) and will enroll you for all of our other Peak Hygiene Plan benefitsThats .
Quick Tip To Saving Even More On Manscaped Products
Combine your ID.me manscaped coupon with our Peak Hygiene Plan to double up on your savings. At this point, we're pretty much giving you your male grooming tools for free. So we'll end it at this. Happy grooming.
