Manscaped™ Discount Codes

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

12.02.20

Unless you've lived under a rock for the past several years, you know that Manscaped™ is the dominant player in men's grooming. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Paul Tran, Manscaped has been on a mission to de-stigmatize male grooming and raise awareness around testicular cancer while developing the best male grooming tools the world has ever seen. 

Giving back is a core value of our business, so you won't be surprised to hear that we took it one step further by developing special Manscaped discounts to those who already give back to so many of us. These are Manscaped coupons for those people.

Manscaped Military Discounts

Militart Members Walking

>>Get My Manscaped Military Discount<<

Manscaped is headquartered in San Diego, CA, which has one of the largest military populations in the United States, so we had to include them on this list. Whether it be in training or combat, we know that your balls get sweaty. As a small token of our appreciation (and dedication to fighting ball sweat), we offer all a 20% coupon to active duty service members and veterans.

Who is eligible: The following members of the uniformed services (Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, US Public Health, and NOAA) are eligible for Military group affiliation:

  • Active Duty
  • National Guard
  • Reserves
  • Veterans
  • Retirees

    •  

    Manscaped First-Responder Discounts

    First Responders

    >>Get My Manscaped First-Responders Discount<<

    You're there when we need you, so we're here for you. Whether it be police officers, firemen (and women), or paramedics, we appreciate everything you do. We want to commemorate your work through a 20% manscaped coupon.

    Who is eligible: active or retired employee of an emergency service who is likely to be among the first people to physically arrive at the scene of an emergency.

    Law Enforcement Officers

    • Police Officers (Federal, State, and Local) - Active & Retired
    • ​Sheriff / Sheriff's Deputy
    • Correctional Officer
    • State Trooper
    • Federal Law Enforcement Officer (for example, Customs & Border Protection Officer, Air Marshal, etc.)
    • Park Police & Park Rangers
    • Probation & Parole Officers
    • Bridge and Tunnel Officers
    • Detention Officers
    • Railroad Police Officers
    • School Resource Officers
    • Auxiliary & Reserve Sheriff Deputy or Police Officers
    • Animal Control Officers who are credentialed as a Law Enforcement Officer
    • Fire Marshals who are certified Law Enforcement Officers
    • Court Bailiffs/Court Officers (must be hold law enforcement credentials)

    Firefighters

    • Career Firefighter (Federal, State, and Local)
    • Wild-land firefighter/ Prescribed fire burn manager
    • Volunteer Firefighter
    • Fire Marshal

    Emergency Medical Technicians

    • Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
    • Paramedic
    • Medical Helicopter Pilot
    • Flight Nurse

    911 Dispatchers (for select offers only)

    • Police, Sheriff, Fire or EMS Dispatcher
    • Fire Communications Officer
    • Public Safety Telecommunicator

    Manscaped Medical Discounts

    Medical Personnel

    >>Get My Manscaped Medical Discount<<

    To all of our doctors, nurses, and all other medical personnel, you've had our back through this whole pandemic; how could we forget about you? All healthcare workers are entitled to a 20% discount today, tomorrow, and the day after that.

    Who is eligible:

    Medical Providers

  • Doctor
  • Nurse
  • Physician Assistant 
  • Dentist
  • Dental Assistant
  • Certified Medical Assistant 
  • Chiropractor
  • Clinical Counselor, Psychologist  or Therapist
  • Clinical Technician   (ex:  Pharmacy Technician, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, etc.)
  • Diagnostic Medical Personnel 
  • Registered Dietitian
  • Respiratory Therapist 
  • Physical or occupational therapist
  • Physical or occupational therapy assistant
  • Licensed clinical social worker  
  • Pharmacist

    •  

    Nurses 

  • Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
  • Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
  • Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)
  • Nurse Practitioner (NP)
  • Practical Nurse
  • Professional Nurse
  • Public Health Nurse
  • Registered Nurse
  • Registered Professional Nurse
  • Vocational Nurse

    •  

    Manscaped Teacher Discounts

    Teacher Standing In A Classroom

    >>Get My Manscaped Teacher Discount<<

    We all have that teacher we will never forget. The one who went the extra mile to ensure your education is put first. Now we are putting our teachers first. All teachers are eligible for a 20% manscaped coupon.

    Who is eligible:

    Classroom Teachers (PreK-12)

  • Certified Teachers
  • Certified Teacher Aides
  • Certified Teacher Assistants
  • Certified Educational Assistants
  • Certified Substitute Teachers
  • Teaching Interns
  • Specialized Teachers (Speech-Language Pathologists, Hearing Impaired, JROTC, Music, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Art, Journalism, Speech, Home Economics, Vocational Education, Adult Education, Family and Consumer Science Engineering, Agriculture, Marketing, Athletic Coaching, etc.)

    •  

    Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12)

  • Principals
  • Headmasters
  • Superintendents
  • Assistant Principals
  • Vice Principals

    •  

    School Employees (PreK-12)

  • School Guidance Counselors
  • School Social Workers
  • School Psychologists
  • School Nurses
  • Head Start Teachers / Staff
  • Librarians / Educational Media Specialists
  • Occupational Therapists
  • Any Child Development Staff (working with children under Pre-K - Kindergarten level)
  • Pupil Personnel Services
  • Driver Education
  • Other School Employees (School Cafeteria, Maintenance, Office, Computer IT Staff, etc.)

    •  

    College/University Professors

  • Professors
  • Adjunct Faculty

    •  

    Manscaped Government Discounts

    Government Building

    >>Get My Manscaped Government Discount<<

    The past year or so has been a tough one for any Government job, to put it lightly. With that said, we appreciate all that you do to ensure our local and federal governments have our interests first. As a thank you, we also offer 20% off government discounts.

    Who is eligible:

    • Health Department Employees
    • Department of Defense Employees
    • Justice Department Employees
    • State Government Employees from all 50 states
    • Motor Vehicle Department Employees
    • Social Services and Community
    • Development Employees
    • Federal and State Veterans Affairs Employees
    • Department of Homeland Security Employees
    • Local Parks and Recreation Employees
    • Education Department Employees
    • Labor Department Employees

    Manscaped Student Discounts

    Student Working On His Laptop

    >>Get My Manscaped Student Discount<<

    The pandemic has been an odd time for everyone, but the disruption of your education experience outweighs most. We know that online classes aren't easy and want to say we're here for you with a 20% manscaped coupon.

    Who is eligible: You must be actively enrolled in an accredited, government-recognized public or private university or college that grants degrees or certificates in the US.

    Eligible Students include:

  • College Students
  • University Students
  • Community College Students
  • Junior College Students
  • Technical or Vocational College Students

    •  

    How Else Can You Save Money On Manscaped Products?

    The Manscaped™ Performance Package

    If you don't fall into any of the buckets above, don't worry, we can still help you out. Head over to the product you are interested in; here are all of the Manscaped products if you're not sure. Then opt to purchase with the Peak Hygiene Plan; this will score you a big Manscaped discount (we're about saving 55% on Manscaped products in some cases) and will enroll you for all of our other Peak Hygiene Plan benefitsThats .

    Quick Tip To Saving Even More On Manscaped Products

    Combine your ID.me manscaped coupon with our Peak Hygiene Plan to double up on your savings. At this point, we're pretty much giving you your male grooming tools for free. So we'll end it at this. Happy grooming.

     

