Manscaped™ Discount Codes

Unless you've lived under a rock for the past several years, you know that Manscaped™ is the dominant player in men's grooming. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Paul Tran, Manscaped has been on a mission to de-stigmatize male grooming and raise awareness around testicular cancer while developing the best male grooming tools the world has ever seen.

Giving back is a core value of our business, so you won't be surprised to hear that we took it one step further by developing special Manscaped discounts to those who already give back to so many of us. These are Manscaped coupons for those people.

Manscaped Military Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped Military Discount<<

Manscaped is headquartered in San Diego, CA, which has one of the largest military populations in the United States, so we had to include them on this list. Whether it be in training or combat, we know that your balls get sweaty. As a small token of our appreciation (and dedication to fighting ball sweat), we offer all a 20% coupon to active duty service members and veterans.

Who is eligible: The following members of the uniformed services (Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, US Public Health, and NOAA) are eligible for Military group affiliation:

Active Duty

National Guard

Reserves

Veterans

Retirees

Manscaped First-Responder Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped First-Responders Discount<<

You're there when we need you, so we're here for you. Whether it be police officers, firemen (and women), or paramedics, we appreciate everything you do. We want to commemorate your work through a 20% manscaped coupon.

Who is eligible: active or retired employee of an emergency service who is likely to be among the first people to physically arrive at the scene of an emergency.

Law Enforcement Officers

Police Officers (Federal, State, and Local) - Active & Retired

​Sheriff / Sheriff's Deputy

Correctional Officer

State Trooper

Federal Law Enforcement Officer (for example, Customs & Border Protection Officer, Air Marshal, etc.)

Park Police & Park Rangers

Probation & Parole Officers

Bridge and Tunnel Officers

Detention Officers

Railroad Police Officers

School Resource Officers

Auxiliary & Reserve Sheriff Deputy or Police Officers

Animal Control Officers who are credentialed as a Law Enforcement Officer

Fire Marshals who are certified Law Enforcement Officers

Court Bailiffs/Court Officers (must be hold law enforcement credentials)

Firefighters

Career Firefighter (Federal, State, and Local)

Wild-land firefighter/ Prescribed fire burn manager

Volunteer Firefighter

Fire Marshal

Emergency Medical Technicians

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

Paramedic

Medical Helicopter Pilot

Flight Nurse

911 Dispatchers (for select offers only)

Police, Sheriff, Fire or EMS Dispatcher

Fire Communications Officer

Public Safety Telecommunicator

Manscaped Medical Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped Medical Discount<<

To all of our doctors, nurses, and all other medical personnel, you've had our back through this whole pandemic; how could we forget about you? All healthcare workers are entitled to a 20% discount today, tomorrow, and the day after that.

Who is eligible:

Medical Providers

Doctor

Nurse

Physician Assistant

Dentist

Dental Assistant

Certified Medical Assistant

Chiropractor

Clinical Counselor, Psychologist or Therapist

Clinical Technician (ex: Pharmacy Technician, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, etc.)

Diagnostic Medical Personnel

Registered Dietitian

Respiratory Therapist

Physical or occupational therapist

Physical or occupational therapy assistant

Licensed clinical social worker

Pharmacist

Nurses

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

Nurse Practitioner (NP)

Practical Nurse

Professional Nurse

Public Health Nurse

Registered Nurse

Registered Professional Nurse

Vocational Nurse

Manscaped Teacher Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped Teacher Discount<<

We all have that teacher we will never forget. The one who went the extra mile to ensure your education is put first. Now we are putting our teachers first. All teachers are eligible for a 20% manscaped coupon.

Who is eligible:

Classroom Teachers (PreK-12)

Certified Teachers

Certified Teacher Aides

Certified Teacher Assistants

Certified Educational Assistants

Certified Substitute Teachers

Teaching Interns

Specialized Teachers (Speech-Language Pathologists, Hearing Impaired, JROTC, Music, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Art, Journalism, Speech, Home Economics, Vocational Education, Adult Education, Family and Consumer Science Engineering, Agriculture, Marketing, Athletic Coaching, etc.)

Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12)

Principals

Headmasters

Superintendents

Assistant Principals

Vice Principals

School Employees (PreK-12)

School Guidance Counselors

School Social Workers

School Psychologists

School Nurses

Head Start Teachers / Staff

Librarians / Educational Media Specialists

Occupational Therapists

Any Child Development Staff (working with children under Pre-K - Kindergarten level)

Pupil Personnel Services

Driver Education

Other School Employees (School Cafeteria, Maintenance, Office, Computer IT Staff, etc.)

College/University Professors

Professors

Adjunct Faculty

Manscaped Government Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped Government Discount<<

The past year or so has been a tough one for any Government job, to put it lightly. With that said, we appreciate all that you do to ensure our local and federal governments have our interests first. As a thank you, we also offer 20% off government discounts.

Who is eligible:

Health Department Employees

Department of Defense Employees

Justice Department Employees

State Government Employees from all 50 states

Motor Vehicle Department Employees

Social Services and Community

Development Employees

Federal and State Veterans Affairs Employees

Department of Homeland Security Employees

Local Parks and Recreation Employees

Education Department Employees

Labor Department Employees

Manscaped Student Discounts

>>Get My Manscaped Student Discount<<

The pandemic has been an odd time for everyone, but the disruption of your education experience outweighs most. We know that online classes aren't easy and want to say we're here for you with a 20% manscaped coupon.

Who is eligible: You must be actively enrolled in an accredited, government-recognized public or private university or college that grants degrees or certificates in the US.

Eligible Students include:

College Students

University Students

Community College Students

Junior College Students

Technical or Vocational College Students

How Else Can You Save Money On Manscaped Products?

If you don't fall into any of the buckets above, don't worry, we can still help you out. Head over to the product you are interested in; here are all of the Manscaped products if you're not sure. Then opt to purchase with the Peak Hygiene Plan; this will score you a big Manscaped discount (we're about saving 55% on Manscaped products in some cases) and will enroll you for all of our other Peak Hygiene Plan benefitsThats .

Quick Tip To Saving Even More On Manscaped Products

Combine your ID.me manscaped coupon with our Peak Hygiene Plan to double up on your savings. At this point, we're pretty much giving you your male grooming tools for free. So we'll end it at this. Happy grooming.