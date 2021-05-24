Manscaped™ has released a new product. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer is the latest in a line of body hair groomers that has taken the industry by storm. The Lawn Mower trimmer series has long been known as a premier line of trimmers specifically designed to groom the male body (rather than just a face). As such, it has been tried and tested by millions of men, including countless industry experts.

With such a legacy behind it, the 4.0 has big shoes to fill. Does it live up to the hype? Rather than just tell you, we can point you to professional reviews made by guys who are deeply inundated in this intellectual space. We’re looking at fashion and lifestyle experts — guys who regularly use all kinds of grooming products. What do they think about the new Lawn Mower trimmer? We can check their reviews to see, and right now, we’re going to talk about Dre Drexler.

Who is Dre Drexler?

Dre Drexler is a fashion and style expert on YouTube. He runs a channel named after himself, and he uses it to advise guys with hairstyles, clothing, and more. He’s been doing this stuff for a full decade, and in that time, he has earned quite the following.

Drexler regularly reviews products that help men with fashion. He might look at beard trimmers, clothing lines, lotions, and anything else that seems applicable. Very recently, he reviewed The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer. As he’s a big name in the industry, we thought that his review was worth some time, so we will go over his thoughts and comments.

Dre Drexler’s thoughts on the new Lawn Mower 4.0

Drexler’s review video is almost seven minutes long. In that time, he goes over The Lawn Mower trimmer in detail. He compares it to the previous iteration and discusses its strengths and weaknesses. These are some of his thoughts that stood out to us.

The design of the new trimmer shows how the Manscaped brand has developed and grown over the years. Drexler talks about how long he has been using Manscaped products, and the new flagship trimmer is a clear step up in design and craftsmanship.

Aside from looking better than previous versions, the new Lawn Mower trimmer has many advantages and upgrades. He clearly demonstrates SkinSafe™ technology and how it helps to reduce the risk of cuts.

He spends a minute looking at the difference in size and weight between the 4.0 and 3.0. The 4.0 is smaller, but it weighs a little more — evidence that it has more features packed into the design.

As for new features, the wireless charger and LED charge indicator are worthy of your notice. So is the multi-function button. It makes it easy to control the trimmer, and it even has an easy-to-use travel lock. That lock can prevent you from accidentally draining the battery while you’re on the road.

Another step up with the new trimmer is the inclusion of additional guard lengths. With more lengths comes more control over how you groom, and that’s always nice to have.

He finishes up by explaining how the new trimmer is complemented by the Peak Hygiene plan. You can set it up to automatically receive replacement blades to your doorstep. That makes it easy to always have a fresh blade when you need it.

>>Buy The Lawn Mower 4.0<<

What makes the new Lawn Mower awesome

Ultimately, Drexler gave the trimmer a glowing review. He liked the general function. He noted how the 4.0 has all of the strengths of the 3.0 with additional bonuses. Ultimately, the design philosophy makes The Lawn Mower trimmer a special kind of body hair trimmer.

Everything about this trimmer is designed for performance and convenience. The LED light makes it easy to see what you’re doing in the darkest corners of your body. The 90-minute battery ensures that you have way more juice than you need for a total grooming session. Even the packaging is intended to make it easy to keep track of your trimmer and keep it clean between sessions. That’s why it’s so easy to supplement the trimmer with Manscaped extras — like the Perfect Package or the Ultra Smooth Package.

In the end, The Lawn Mower 4.0 is a trimmer designed to cater to the modern man and give him the tools to succeed in his endeavors. Whether you want a simple trim or some intricate body hair designs, you can do it all with this trimmer.